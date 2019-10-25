Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn McCartney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn McCartney


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn McCartney Obituary
Shawn McCartney
Shawn McCartney, 46, of Charleston passed away Oct. 24, 2019. He was born Nov. 4, 1972, in Fort Smith. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of Charleston Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Christy Basurto; and his grandparents, Bob and Louise Dewitt and Paul and Ruth McCartney.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jim and Pasty McCartney; a son, John McCartney and wife Emerald of Greenwood; two grandsons, Issac and Grayson McCartney; a granddaughter on the way, Kinsley McCartney; two nieces, Makaylee and Anna; and a brother-in-law, Reyes.
Family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Mortuary.
Online condolences may be at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now