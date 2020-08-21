Sheila Jenkins

Shelia J. Jenkins, age 59, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1960. She was a lifetime member of the Arkansas Retired Military Association and Pay it Forward Fort Smith.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Jenkins; three children, Shelia Leanne Conner of Colorado, Shila Nichol Moffett of Washington and James E. Jenkins Jr. of New York; several grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



