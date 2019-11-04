|
Sheila Long
Sheila Mae Long, 61, of Sallisaw died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by four sons, James Cartwright and Gary, Bobby and Les Walters, all of Sallisaw; a sister; Sherry Spencer of Sallisaw; two brothers, Terry Spencer and Bobby Cartwright, both of Sallisaw; eight grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019