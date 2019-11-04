Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Long

Send Flowers
Sheila Long Obituary
Sheila Long
Sheila Mae Long, 61, of Sallisaw died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by four sons, James Cartwright and Gary, Bobby and Les Walters, all of Sallisaw; a sister; Sherry Spencer of Sallisaw; two brothers, Terry Spencer and Bobby Cartwright, both of Sallisaw; eight grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -