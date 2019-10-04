|
Sheila McKinley
Sheila R. McKinley, 58, of Fort Smith died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
She is survived by a daughter, Tiffany McReynolds of Fort Smith; a son, Jonathan McReynolds of Fort Smith; father, Billy R. Goines; four sisters, Deborah Stone of Lamar, Susi Rose of Olathe, Kan., Cindee Tucker of Russellville and Ju'Lie McReynolds of Washington D.C.; four brothers, Albert McReynolds of Washington, Steve Goines of Costa Rica, Bruce Goines of Russellville and Michael Goines of Springdale; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 5, 2019