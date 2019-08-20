|
Sheila Sands
Sheila C. Sands, 83, of Fort Smith passed away with her family by her side on Aug. 18, 2019. She was born May 7, 1936, to Ernest Lester Proux and Lillian Mozelle Proux. Sheila worked for Med Tech as a caretaker for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Sands.
Survivors include one daughter, Teresa Helms of Fort Smith; three sons, Albert Sands and wife Sandra and Jonathon Sands, all of Lebanon, Mo., and Peter Sands of Fort Smith; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be to online at www.dementiasociety.org.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 21, 2019