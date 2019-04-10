|
Sheila Sevenstar
Sheila Dawn Sevenstar, 49, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and attended Southside Full Gospel Church in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 5, 1969, in Tahlequah, Okla., to the late Ray and Dona (Turner) Sevenstar.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Belfonte Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include her companion, Tim Johnston of the home; daughters, Latrisha Gooch and Samantha Stockton, both of Alma; one son, Timothy Jones of Mansfield; one sister, Angela Williford of Mulberry; brothers, Stephen and Bobby Sevenstar, both of Alma and Jerrod Sevenstar of Lavaca; and 12 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas McCabe, Matthew Gooch, Ray Sevenstar, Bobby Allen Sevenstar, Brayden Easter and Larry Evans.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2019