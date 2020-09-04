Sheila VanKooten

Sheila Van Kooten
Sheila S. Van Kooten, 75, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Sept, 1, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital.
Sheila was born in Joplin, Mo., where he graduated from high school before moving to Arkansas. She retired from Beverly Enterprises, where she worked as an executive secretary. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood and loved participating in the Widow's Ministry.
Along with loving and supporting her family, Sheila was a light to those she met with her pretty smile, welcoming heart and positive attitude. She never met a stranger and would quickly befriend others, always looking for the positive in people. She was an outstanding cook and had many dishes that everyone asked for. She liked to plan and was a great organizer of events, including travel, family functions and holidays, so everyone else could relax and enjoy their time together. Even on her last day, those caring for her shared that she was a super nice lady and always a pleasure to be around.
Sheila was preceded in death her parents, Wilbur and Dorothy Lamb; a brother, Jerry Lamb; and a nephew, Lucas Jackson.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bryce Van Kooten; a son, Chad Van Kooten and wife Tracy of Fort Smith; a daughter, Kobi Redman and husband James of Tulsa; six grandchildren, Presley and Cooper Van Kooten and Grace, Lily, Olivia and Sasha Redman; two sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Gates and husband Fred of Seneca, Mo., and Kathy Jackson McCleary and husband Terry of Fort Smith; a brother-in-law, Jim Monast and wife Amy of Columbus, Ohio; a niece, Tammy Browning; and two nephews, Rick Lamb and Trey Jackson.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
