Shelby Campbell
Shelby J. Campbell, of Fort Smith, passed away Sept. 15, 2019, at 82 years of age. He was born Sept. 15, 1937, to Butler and Grace (Cathey) Campbell in Stoney Point, Okla. He was a member of Lakeview Missionary Baptist Church in Spiro. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having participated in Operation Hardtack I Atomic Testing, Enewetak Atoll, Pacific Proving Grounds.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Wren Campbell of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth Harper of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Janet Martinez and husband Jimmy of Searcy; two grandchildren, Kelci Campbell and Clayton Boggs; three great-grandchildren, Selby Campbell, Easton Campbell and Elliott Boggs; one niece, June Darneal; and five nephews, Charles Campbell, Everett Campbell, Larry Campbell, Jerry Greenwood and Dennis Reed.
Shelby was preceded in death by his parents, Butler and Grace Campbell; one brother, Roy Lee Campbell; four sisters, Mattie Greenwood, Jane Reed, Peggy Clark and June Lamb; and one nephew, Ronnie Reed.
A friends and family gathering will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 17, 2019