Shelby Edward Floyd, age 64, of Ozark died Sept. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 1, 1956, in Paris to Waldo and Patricia Edwards Floyd.
Shelby was the Franklin County coroner and the embalmer, funeral director and manager of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark. He was of the Bap-costal faith and a member of Jethro Pentecostal Church. He was a member of the Arkansas Coroner's Association and Ozark Country Club, where he was a former board member.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Malinda "Katy" Holzman; and a brother, Joe Floyd.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Myers Floyd of Ozark; seven children, Tressie Nehus and husband Paul of San Antonio, Garland Floyd and wife Masha of Waxahachie, Texas, Canan Floyd and wife Alicia of Hartman, Cy Dew and husband Trevor of Hope, Markaiah Reese of Ozark, Makensie Bush of Paris and Vanden Bush of the home; and 13 grandchildren, Katelyn and Anna Nehus, Zoey and Rayleigh Floyd, Karson Riley, Zoey, David and Levi Gregory, Rhodi Floyd, Salem and Tristan Dew and Axel and Axton Reese.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Jethro Pentecostal Church with Brothers Randy Wead and Lamar Joy officiating. Burial will be at Carpenter Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Jethro Pentecostal Church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brent Gattis, Willie Nichols, Randy Boren, Terrance Kramer, Don Ed Shaffer and Kemper Edgin.
Honorary pallbearers are the members Franklin County law enforcement and the residents of Franklin County.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jethro Pentecostal Church, 15363 Lower Jethro Road, Ozark, AR 72949.
