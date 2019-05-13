|
Shelia Covey
Shelia Ann Covey, 65, of Shady Point passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. Shelia was born Dec. 9, 1953, in Oklahoma City to Clarence and Elinor (Wiles) Mize. She was a proud member of the Choctaw tribe and was a food distribution manager for the Choctaw Nation.
Shelia was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Mize and Elinor Pierce; and her brother, William Dave Mize.
Survivors include her husband, Charley Covey; children, Toni and Mark Jones and Trinity and Sue Covey; grandchildren, Shelbi Bowden, Dylan Covey, Philip Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Misty Thompson and Mindy Hale; great-grandchildren, Dax Butler, Drew Butler, Cassidy Ward, Kelcee Ward and Waylon Hale; uncles and aunts, Frank and Bert Wiles and Bud and Marilyn Mize; her special Belle Pointe Quilters Guild family; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Calhoun Baptist Church with Steve Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2019