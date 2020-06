Shelley Brooks

Shelley BrooksShelley Brooks, 55, of Muldrow passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She worked at Davis Iron & Metal Works in Fort Smith.She is survived by her husband, Stephan Brooks of the home; a daughter, Trish Winslow of Van Buren; a son, Jamie Kramer of Fort Smith; her mother, JoAnn Williams of Fort Smith; two brothers, Kenny Casher of Florida and Jody Casher of Fort Smith; and nine grandchildren.No formal services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com