Shelley Brooks
Shelley Brooks, 55, of Muldrow passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She worked at Davis Iron & Metal Works in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Stephan Brooks of the home; a daughter, Trish Winslow of Van Buren; a son, Jamie Kramer of Fort Smith; her mother, JoAnn Williams of Fort Smith; two brothers, Kenny Casher of Florida and Jody Casher of Fort Smith; and nine grandchildren.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Shelley Brooks, 55, of Muldrow passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She worked at Davis Iron & Metal Works in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Stephan Brooks of the home; a daughter, Trish Winslow of Van Buren; a son, Jamie Kramer of Fort Smith; her mother, JoAnn Williams of Fort Smith; two brothers, Kenny Casher of Florida and Jody Casher of Fort Smith; and nine grandchildren.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.