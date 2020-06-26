Shelley Brooks
Shelley Brooks
Shelley Brooks, 55, of Muldrow passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She worked at Davis Iron & Metal Works in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Stephan Brooks of the home; a daughter, Trish Winslow of Van Buren; a son, Jamie Kramer of Fort Smith; her mother, JoAnn Williams of Fort Smith; two brothers, Kenny Casher of Florida and Jody Casher of Fort Smith; and nine grandchildren.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
