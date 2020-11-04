1/1
Shelley Furlow
Shelley Lynn (Means) Furlow, 66, of Fort Smith entered to rest on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 25, 1953, in Fort Smith to Charles and Lucille (Lichty) Means.
Shelly was a graduate of Northside High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Deaf Education from the University of Arkansas and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Tennessee. She taught at Arkansas School for the Deaf, Western Arkansas Guidance and Counseling Center for 22 years with language delayed preschool children, and Darby Junior High School and Northside High School for 16 years with deaf and hearing impaired students.
She loved her big dogs, Josh and Yukon. She also loved reading, especially mystery novels curled up with a cup of hot tea. She enjoyed traveling a large part of the United States, always admiring the art, architecture and nature wherever she went.
She was never more happy and upbeat than when she was with her family and friends. She was always trying to help those in her life and would do everything she could to help her students, friends and family. She was of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jim Furlow of the home; a son, Timothy of Little Rock; and a brother, Charles S. Means of Springfield, Mo.
Visitation with family and friends will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
To place an online tribute, please visit LewisFuneralChapel.net.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Fort Smith
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
