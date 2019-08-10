|
Shelley Stormes
Shelley Stormes, 46, of Alma passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. Describing Shelley's love for life is like naming the color of a sweet summer breeze. Perhaps a great poet will do that someday. Like the wind, Shelley blew into our lives and, at times, provided the very air we needed to breath. From the gentle breeze of singing a mother's loving lullaby to her children, to a hurricane force gale that she would unleash on anyone that would threaten those she loved, Shelley was a force of nature that touched the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. Shelley loved time with family and friends more than anything else, especially the one-on-one time she had with each of us. She knew how to make any day special for the one she was with. She loved music, concerts, good movies and a gathering of family and/or friends. She coached little league, was a rodeo queen, a Macy's dancer in the parade, a great co-worker to hundreds over the years and a best friend, loving mother and soulmate. Simply put, Shelley was a star on this Earth and her smile, like the sun, lit up our world. She joined the stars in heaven way too soon for us all. She is now, and forever will be, our loving guardian angel. All our love.
She is survived by her fiancé, Tracy Watson; two sons, Mason Hunter of Little Rock and Drake Hunter of Alma; one stepson, Harrison Hunter of Fort Smith; one daughter, Rhiannon Posey of the home; her mother, Sharon Brewster of Van Buren; her father, Buddey Stormes of Hackett; two sisters, Aleasha Dees and husband Bill of San Antonio and Renee Stormes of Jackson, Miss.; one sister-in-law, Holley Stormes of Fort Smith; two stepsisters, Carolyn Standrich and husband Jim of Mustang, Okla., and Jan Evans and husband Baker of Bella Vista; and two stepbrothers, Brent Brewster and wife Jo of Florence, Ky., and Paul Brewster and wife Debbie of Madison, Ind.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Tyler Stormes; and her stepfather, John Brewster.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 11, 2019