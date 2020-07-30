Shelly Barnard
Shelly Barnard, of Fort Smith, received her official wings when she entered God's kingdom on Saturday July 25, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Fort Smith after a long, bravely fought nine-year battle with carcinoid cancer. Her bravery and beautiful smile never wavered as she was determined to live her life to the fullest.
Shelly was born Oct. 22, 1967, in Bedford, Ind., to Butch and Dale Ann Dalton. She graduated high school in Bedford and then received her cosmetology license. She later moved to Tulsa and worked for Glamour Shots, which eventually brought her to Fort Smith where she met her best friend, soulmate and husband, Lee Barnard; they were married March 17, 1995, exactly two years after their first blind date.
She was a very accomplished makeup artist and photographer and made many beautiful memories for her clients.
Shelly was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. She never missed a game on TV and went to several games while visiting friends and family in Indiana. She also loved the outdoors, camping, kayaking with friends and crappie fishing with her husband and grandkids.
Shelly gave her life to Christ at a young age. She was a Christian and her love for Christ carried her through tough times.
She loved life to the fullest and was the type of person that others were drawn to. She never met a stranger and went out of her way to make others feel good. She was a beautiful soul inside and out.
The most important part of Shelly's life was her grandkids. She loved spending all the time she could with them and they made her the happiest. She was always a very proud MiMi.
Shelly was preceded in death by her father, Butch Dalton.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Dale Ann and Ken Johnson of Indiana; her husband, Lee Barnard; two daughters, Brooke Staggs and Brandy Wilson; a son, Josh Barnard; a brother, Layne Dalton; five grandchildren, Taegan, Brysten, Dajana, Saylor and Spencer; and many friends and family. She is also survived by her faithful pup, Mocha Joe.
Per Shelly's wishes, no services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carti Cancer Center, 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205; or Ochsner Neuroendocrine Tumor Clinic, 200 W. Esplande Ave., Suite 200, Kenner, LA 70065.
