Shelly Commingdeer-Smith
Shelly Dawn Commingdeer-Smith, 53, of Sallisaw died Dec. 3, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Czarnikow Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Williams; her mother, Mary Barnes; and two sisters, Angela McPhail and Kelly Cox.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
