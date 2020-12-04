Shelly Commingdeer-Smith

Shelly Dawn Commingdeer-Smith, 53, of Sallisaw died Dec. 3, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Czarnikow Cemetery.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Williams; her mother, Mary Barnes; and two sisters, Angela McPhail and Kelly Cox.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store