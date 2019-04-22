|
|
Sherée Hodge
Sherée Ann Duffle Hodge, age 64, of Pottsville died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at River Valley Medical Center in Dardanelle. She was born July 10, 1954, in Long Beach, Calif., to Jerry Morris and Margarette Yvonne Holmes Duffle. Sherée was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and a proud member of The Order of the Daughters of the King. Sherée worked for Tyson Foods — Tyler Road Plant for many years, making friends and meeting her husband along the way. While earning her bachelor's degree in accounting, Sherée worked for International Paper in Russellville.
Sherée will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her fun-loving spirit, sense of humor, twinkling blue eyes, sometimes devious grin and nearly photographic memory. Sherée possessed a lifelong love of music. She was an accomplished cellist during high school and while studying music at Arkansas Tech University. Her second love, which drew family and friends together, was cooking. Sherée enjoyed preparing food for others, often cooking for large gatherings of family and friends and for groups at her church. In addition, Sherée loved cruising around in her yellow convertible Volkswagen Beetle with her husband. Above all, she will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends, with whom she often liked to visit.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of almost 30 years, Bill A. Hodge of Pottsville; two daughters and sons-in-law, Alison (James) Hodge-Selig of Little Rock and Corinne (Charles) Windsor of Russellville; a son and daughter-in-law, Trevor (Jodi) Hodge of Farmington; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Gayleene West of Booneville and Lisa (John) Adair of Booneville; five grandchildren, Skylar Brod, Henry Selig, Eva Brod, Levi Hodge and Lucinda Selig; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and beloved pets.
Family-conducted memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at All Saints Episcopal Church with the Rev. Teri Daily officiating, with arrangements by Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., Russellville, AR 72801.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2019