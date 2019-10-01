|
Sheri Brown
Sheri Lynn Brown, age 61, of Fort Smith went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She was born in Anahiem, Calif., on April 1, 1958. Sheri spent her life loving God and singing his glories. She served as a respiratory therapist for 30 years and loved her patients. Her passions were her kids, grandchildren and newest great-grandson and her loyal companion until the end, her beloved dog Harley. Her hobbies included cooking, singing in church and knitting.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Oval and Marion Wooten and Ida and Lee Clark; her father, Billy Clark, a sister, Susan Robbins; a brother, Michael Clark; and a niece, Jamie Riddle.
She is survived by her husband, Pat Brown; her mothers, Carolyn Welch and Mary Clark; and six siblings, Steve Clark, Gary Clark, Terry Sterling, Sherry Goodson, Randy Wardroup and Ronnie Wardroup. She leaves behind her children, Robyn Smith, Keri Synoground and David Pham; her grandchildren, Erica Schmalz, Austin Synoground, Aryn Ellenbarger and Joshua Synoground; and her little miracle great-grandson, Easton Schmalz.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Jenny Lind officiated by Brother Jim Jones. Burial will follow the service at Steep Hill Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5–6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Josh Synoground, Andrew Schmalz, Jason Ellenbarger, Patrick Clark, Trevor Neidecker and Anthony Carter.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Clark and Paul Sterling.
Memorial contributions and flowers may be sent to Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019