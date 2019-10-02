|
Sheri Brown
Sheri Lynn Brown, 61, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Faith Baptist Church in Jenny Lind with burial at Steep Hill Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Pat; her mothers, Carolyn Welch and Mary Clark; two daughters, Robyn Smith and Keri Synoground; a son, David Pham; six siblings, Sherry Goodson, Terry Sterling, Steve and Gary Clark and Randy and Ronnie Wardroup; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019