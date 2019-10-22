|
Sherman Hopwood
Sherman Lester Hopwood, 83, of Van Buren died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren.
He is survived by a daughter, Rozan Oliver of Fort Smith; a son, Lester Hopwood of Van Buren; a brother, Howard Hopwood of Edmond, Okla.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019