Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Sherman Hopwood

Sherman Hopwood Obituary
Sherman Hopwood
Sherman Lester Hopwood, 83, of Van Buren died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren.
He is survived by a daughter, Rozan Oliver of Fort Smith; a son, Lester Hopwood of Van Buren; a brother, Howard Hopwood of Edmond, Okla.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019
