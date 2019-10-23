|
Sherman Hopwood
Sherman Lester Hopwood, 83, of Van Buren passed away Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Nov. 25, 1935, in Okemah, Okla. Sherman was a longtime member of Rena Road Church of Christ and a retired meat inspector with the USDA for 30 years. Sherman loved to hunt and fish. He also loved gardening, woodworking and enjoying nature.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Frankie Lou Hopwood.
He is survived by a son, Lester Frank Hopwood of Van Buren; a daughter, Rozan Oliver of Fort Smith; a brother, Howard Hopwood of Edmond, Okla.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Jim Burkhart, Allen Hamilton, Kevin Lewelling, A.Z. Hudson, Bill Graham and James Tobey.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 24, 2019