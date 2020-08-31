1/1
Sherrell Taylor
Sherrell Taylor, 53, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 5, 1966, in Jacksonville, N.C. She served in the Air National Guard and was a service coordinator for Alert Alarms.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Fladd; and Dean Whitney.
She is survived by a daughter, Katie Taylor of Fort Smith; a son, James Taylor of Fort Smith; her mother, Candy Fladd of Van Buren; two sisters, Leinani Stanford of Little Rock and Catherine Keil of Blue Springs, Mo.; a brother, David Fladd of Fort Smith; five nieces, Maili Stewart, Keelie Coats, Mollie Keil, Kristina Swanson and Jeslyn Fladd; and two nephews, Alex Fladd and Robert Keil.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
