Sherri Bader
Sherri Bader, 84, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a retired owner of Pizza Barn in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Bader; a son, Randy; and two grandsons, John and Bradley Bader.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Bader and wife Penny and David Bader and wife Debbie, both of Greenwood; a daughter, Terri Smith and husband Rusty of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, Chris Bader and wife Nicole, Jennifer Oliver and husband Bob, Sara West, Colt Rogers, Cody Bader, Hayden Smith and wife Kayla and Garrett Smith and Abbey LeJong; seven great-grandchildren; and her precious dog, Mia.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16 at The Loft at Stone Oak in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
