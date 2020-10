Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherri Shipman

Sherri Shipman, 49, of Fort Smith died Oct. 9, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by four children, Nichole Hull, Amanda and Tyler Shipman and Aaron Self; her parents, Janiece and Rodney Cowart; a sister, Charlotte Duncan; two brothers, Keith and Dwayne Cowart; and three grandchildren.



