Sherrie McCurley-Teague
Sherrie Kathleen McCurley-Teague, 58, of Jay, Okla., passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. She was born March 5, 1962, in Fort Smith to Charles Carter and Ollie Mae (Dean) Phillips McCurley. Sherrie was a homemaker and attended New Song Church in Jay.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Homer Varnado.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh Teague; a daughter, Brittany Teague of Jay; a son, Justin McCurley-Teague and wife Tara of Jay; two sisters, Tina Pollard of Sallisaw and Charlotte Hedrick of Booneville; a brother, Charles McCurley of Fort Smith; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.