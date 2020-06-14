Sherrie McCurley-Teague
1962 - 2020
Sherrie McCurley-Teague
Sherrie Kathleen McCurley-Teague, 58, of Jay, Okla., passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. She was born March 5, 1962, in Fort Smith to Charles Carter and Ollie Mae (Dean) Phillips McCurley. Sherrie was a homemaker and attended New Song Church in Jay.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Homer Varnado.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh Teague; a daughter, Brittany Teague of Jay; a son, Justin McCurley-Teague and wife Tara of Jay; two sisters, Tina Pollard of Sallisaw and Charlotte Hedrick of Booneville; a brother, Charles McCurley of Fort Smith; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
08:00 - 04:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
