Sherrie McCurley-Teague
Sherrie Kathleen McCurley-Teague, 58, of Jay, Okla., died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh; a daughter, Brittany Teague; a son, Justin McCurley-Teague; two sisters, Tina Pollard and Charlotte Hedrick; a brother, Charles McCurley; 13 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
08:00 - 04:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
