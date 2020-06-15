Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherrie McCurley-Teague

Sherrie Kathleen McCurley-Teague, 58, of Jay, Okla., died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by her husband, Hugh; a daughter, Brittany Teague; a son, Justin McCurley-Teague; two sisters, Tina Pollard and Charlotte Hedrick; a brother, Charles McCurley; 13 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



