1949 - 2019
Sherry Alcaraz Obituary
Sherry Lynn Alcaraz, 70, of Charleston passed away July 6, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born April 15, 1949, in Inglewood, Calif., to the late William Cannefax and Myrtle McClain Larimer. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Cannefax.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Smith Mortuary in Charleston. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Patrick Brady and wife Melissa of Charleston; one daughter, Tammy Brady; her sole surviving sibling, Leroy Cannefax and wife Helen; five grandchildren, Michael Brady and wife Christine, Cora Lopez, Dusten Jameson, Warren Brady and Dakota Carabajal; one great-grandchild, Isabelle Brady; one goddaughter, Karina Alcaraz Jones; nieces and nephews, Richard and Kirsten Cannefax, Ben and Samantha Cannefax, Christopher and Jessica Cannefax and Kimberly Cannefax; three great-nieces and seven great-nephews; and a host of other friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the or .
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on July 14, 2019
