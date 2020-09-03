Sherry Cole
Sherry Cole, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a retired sales representative from Pandora Jewelry and a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Cole; a son, Berry Cole of Fort Smith; a sister, Sandra Farrar of Fort Smith; several nephews; and two nieces.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Mount Zion Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stepping Stone School, P.O. Box 2389, Alma, AR 72921.
