Sherry Hager
Sherry L. Hager, 62, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was an assistant administrator for ABF.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Sr. and Joyce (Tibbit) Hager.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two sons, Mart Hurst and wife Brittany of Van Buren and Blake Hurst and fiancée Jessica Henry of Uniontown; two sisters, Sonja Suter and husband Richard and Sheila Hager, all of Fort Smith; one brother, Leroy Hager Jr. of Natural Dam; and four grandchildren, Kirsten, Aubrey, Konrad and Kane.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Brayden Hurst, Travis Yarbrough, Nicholas Yarbrough, Brandan Glendenning, Chris Cole and Bobby Heckard.
Published in Times Record on July 10, 2019