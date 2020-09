Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherry O'Dell

Sherry Ann O'Dell, 54, of Fort Smith died Sept. 2, 2020.

Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

She is survived by two daughters, Shalitha and Tonisha O'Dell; two sons, Flonard O'Dell and DeWayne O'Hara; and seven siblings, Margie, Betty, Charile and Eddie O'Dell, M.C. and Clorine McCray and Elizabeth Thompson.

Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



