Sheryl Russell
Sheryl (Cowan) Russell, 61, of Muldrow died Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Noble, Okla.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Chapel in Muldrow.
She is survived by two daughters, Andrea Morgan of Norman, Okla., and Courtney Russell of Fort Smith; two sons, Brandon Nofire of Norman and Brian Howell of Oklahoma City; a sister, Sally Curtis of Arvin, Calif.; two brothers, Larry Cowan of Roland and Thomas Cowan of Norman; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on June 4, 2019
