Shirleen Friery
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirleen Friery
Shirleen Friery, 74, passed away June 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Houston to William Henry Hill and Edith (Wood) Hill. Shirleen loved her sons. She attended Haven Heights Baptist Church, was a faithful Christian and loved studying God's word.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roland "George" C. Friery and Joseph Smith; and two siblings, Meredith "Sissy" Jean Powers and Calvin Ray Hill.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Friery of Van Buren and Matthew Friery of Fort Smith; a brother, Wesley Hill of Colorado; and three grandchildren, Emma Friery, Ella Friery and Elijah Friery
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Haven Heights Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society online at donate3.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Haven Heights Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved