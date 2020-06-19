Shirleen Friery
Shirleen Friery, 74, passed away June 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Houston to William Henry Hill and Edith (Wood) Hill. Shirleen loved her sons. She attended Haven Heights Baptist Church, was a faithful Christian and loved studying God's word.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roland "George" C. Friery and Joseph Smith; and two siblings, Meredith "Sissy" Jean Powers and Calvin Ray Hill.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Friery of Van Buren and Matthew Friery of Fort Smith; a brother, Wesley Hill of Colorado; and three grandchildren, Emma Friery, Ella Friery and Elijah Friery
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Haven Heights Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society online at donate3.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Shirleen Friery, 74, passed away June 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Houston to William Henry Hill and Edith (Wood) Hill. Shirleen loved her sons. She attended Haven Heights Baptist Church, was a faithful Christian and loved studying God's word.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roland "George" C. Friery and Joseph Smith; and two siblings, Meredith "Sissy" Jean Powers and Calvin Ray Hill.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Friery of Van Buren and Matthew Friery of Fort Smith; a brother, Wesley Hill of Colorado; and three grandchildren, Emma Friery, Ella Friery and Elijah Friery
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Haven Heights Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society online at donate3.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.