Shirlene Dickey
Shirlene "Mema" Dickey, 74, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born Nov. 14, 1944, in Mansfield to the late Lillard and Vera Elmore. She was a member of Christ for the World Church and retired from Time Containers. After her retirement, she was a caretaker for many people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dustin Dickey; her companion, Virnest Hamilton; her son-in-law, Chris Kozal; and her sister Patsy Coleman.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Christ for the World Church with burial to follow at Forest Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Shirlene is survived by two daughters, Lana Joslin and her husband Jimbo of Fort Smith and Darla Kozal and her fiancé Fredrick Hillier of Van Buren; her sister, Anna McAfee and her husband Billy Joe of Alma; and two brothers, Doyle Elmore and his wife Sue of Mansfield and Danny Adair of Booneville. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Christy Marshall, Nick Joslin, Lucinda Medina, Tyler Joslin, C.J. Kozal and Destiny Joslin; and eight great-grandchildren, Hunter, Gracie, Mireya, Jayden, Makalya, Katie Jo, Jordan River and Harmony.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 30, 2019