Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ for the World Church
Shirlene Dickey


1944 - 2019
Shirlene Dickey Obituary
Shirlene Dickey
Shirlene "Mema" Dickey, 74, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christ for the World Church with burial at Forest Park Cemetery under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Shirlene is survived by two daughters, Lana Joslin and Darla Kozal; a sister, Anna McAfee; two brothers, Doyle Elmore and Danny Adair; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 1, 2019
