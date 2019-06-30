|
Shirlene Dickey
Shirlene "Mema" Dickey, 74, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christ for the World Church with burial at Forest Park Cemetery under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Shirlene is survived by two daughters, Lana Joslin and Darla Kozal; a sister, Anna McAfee; two brothers, Doyle Elmore and Danny Adair; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 1, 2019