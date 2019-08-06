|
|
Shirley Beckett
Shirley Jean Ezell Beckett, age 75, was born in Paris on Oct. 1, 1943, and passed into heaven on Aug. 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Clyde and Oma Gertrude (Biggs) Ezell. She was a stay-at-home mom and a member of the Driggs Classic Friendship Club and, for many years, the Westark Horse Show Association. She married Johnny David Beckett on May 5, 1962. They moved to Wynne but returned to the farm in Driggs in 1970, where they stayed. Her talents were many and included cooking, gardening, raising beautiful flowers, managing/caring for the farm and animals and being there for her family with love and advice. She loved dogs, any kind, any breed, and gave hundreds of abused and starved animals a loving and safe home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved to laugh, especially with her lifelong friends, Vestia Holbert, niece Kathy Berry and Rose Storts. She will be missed every day.
She was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; a brother, Cecil; and an infant sister.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Johnny of the home; a daughter, Teresa Williamson and husband Rickey of Driggs; a grandson, Travis Williamson and wife Ashley of Driggs; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Brynnley of Driggs; her lifelong best friend, Vestia Holbert and husband George of Dallas; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law; and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, with Brother Hank Weaver officiating. Burial will be at Paint Rock Cemetery, located south of Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Travis Williamson, P.J. Yarborough, Anthony Allen, Johnny Lindsey, Wes Powell and Marvin Moffet.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Ramsey, Mike Berry, Bill Berry and Kenneth Ezell.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019