Shirley Blake
Shirley Jean (Middleton) Blake, 76, of Redland, Okla., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Redland Cemetery in Muldrow.
She is survived by daughter, Stacey DuVaul of Redland; a son, Shawn Blake of Redland; a sister, Brenda Moses of Redland; a brother, Burley Middleton of Sallisaw; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 27, 2019
