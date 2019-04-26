Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Blake

Obituary Flowers

Shirley Blake Obituary
Shirley Blake
Shirley Jean (Middleton) Blake, 76, of Redland, Okla., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Redland Cemetery in Muldrow.
She is survived by daughter, Stacey DuVaul of Redland; a son, Shawn Blake of Redland; a sister, Brenda Moses of Redland; a brother, Burley Middleton of Sallisaw; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.