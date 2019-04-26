|
Shirley Blake
Shirley Jean (Middleton) Blake, 76, was born April 15, 1943, in Redland, Okla., to Arlene (Ryan) and Raymond Middleton and she went from her beloved home in Redland to be with her Lord on April 24, 2019. She married Clyde Blake on Dec. 15, 1961, in Fort Smith and the couple had 52 years together. She was a member of Elim Full Gospel Church in Sallisaw for many years, enjoyed watching Pastor Dale Thompson of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and, best of all, was a member of the family of God. After graduating from Gans High School, she wrote the column "The Redland News" for Sequoyah County Times for several years; she also helped her husband with his accounting business for more than 40 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother ("Gran"), sister, aunt and friend who loved, laughed and loved to laugh. She raised a family and made a life, not just a living. Most importantly, she made a difference and touched the lives of all who knew her.
Mrs. Blake is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Melvin DuVaul of Redland; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Donna Blake of Redland; granddaughter, Shawna Blake of Pocola; grandsons, Andy Blake of Barling and Joe DuVaul of Redland; sister, Brenda Moses of Redland; brother, Burley Middleton of Sallisaw; many special nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives; her church family; and numerous friends, including special friends, Gloria Faye Merrill, Janie Risenhoover, Lou Owens and Gail Walters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; a grandson, Joshua Raymond Blake; and her brother, Aubrey Middleton.
Mrs. Blake loved the Lord and loved spending time with her family and friends, who she prayed for every night. She was an excellent seamstress who designed and made her own clothes for years, a talented play-by-ear pianist who could play anything she had heard once and a skilled gardener who grew beautiful flowers. She loved to read murder mysteries, do word puzzles and enjoyed visiting her old friend, the Rocky Mountains. She was a remarkable artist who could draw portraits and flowers and make homemade paper dolls for her nieces. She was also a great cook who made legendary cornbread and was as southern as the dish towel she owned, which read, "I'm from the South, darling. I will bless your heart and slap the mess out of you; then I'll bring you a casserole." She was known and loved for her funny t-shirts ("Born to Party, Forced to Work"), her sarcastic comebacks ("Don't think you're the Lone Ranger") and her witty remarks, or "gran-isms," as her family called them. In fact, they referred to her as Maxine 2.0. She was alternately wise and feisty, sweet and sassy, and caring, yet painfully truthful. She gave the best hugs, the best advice and the best reality doses dished out, and there will never be another like her. She will be forever loved and forever missed and her passing will leave a never-filled hole in all our lives. But in our sadness, we will remember that this too shall pass and we will rejoice that she is now freely breathing the sweet air of heaven and joyously walking down the streets of gold.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Redland Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Active pallbearers will be Monte Brunk, Sean Hamby, Mason Hamby, Wes Owens, Gary Linker, Archer Ryan, Joe Ryan and Rick Russell.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Rhoads, Jerry Lee Brunk, Perry Trotter, Jimmy Brunk, Tommy Noel, Jeff Brown, A.C. Noel and her grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2019