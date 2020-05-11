|
|
Shirley Bostic
Shirley J. Wiley Bostic, age 77, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Wagoner, Okla., to Ed and Reba Wiley, the youngest of three children. She grew up in Scott City, Kan., before moving to Van Buren, where she attended school and graduated as homecoming queen. After high school, she married and had three children. She worked in the optometry business and after raising her boys she returned to school. She earned an associate degree from Connors State College in Warner, Okla., and a bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. She went on to be a librarian in Okay, Okla., then at Locust Grove Schools, until her retirement. She loved quilting, crafting many things for her home and reading books. She loved her family and the many friends she worked with.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Bostic; and a brother, Bill Wiley.
She is survived by a sister, Freda Rolland and husband Bob; three sons, Jay and wife Wendy, Joe and life partner Heather Hays and Jere; three grandkids, Jason Peer and wife Nicole and their daughter Arya, Cassie Peer and Derek Peer; a sister-in-law, Sue Wiley; a nephew, Eddie Wiley; and three nieces, Vicky Garrison, Robbie Cowan and Terri Miller.
Graveside service is be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2020