Shirley Bullard

Shirley Jean Bullard, 69, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, in Fort Smith.

She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Bullard.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Bullard of Fort Smith; three sons, Michael Brooks (Teresa) of Wilburton, Okla., Adam Turnbull of Vilonia and Craig Turnbull of Arkoma; 12 siblings; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store