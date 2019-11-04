|
Shirley Cassady
Margaret "Shirley" Terrell Cassady went to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Hospice of Texarkana after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's. Her family praises God that she is pain free and united with her beloved husband of 61 years, Calvin Richard Cassady; her son, Michael Richard Cassady; as well as her mother and father.
Shirley was born to Marguerite and James Henry Terrell on June 14, 1936. She was raised in Murfreesboro. She loved school, was an excellent student, played in the band and was on the girls basketball team. She met the love of her life in the third grade, Calvin Cassady. They were childhood sweethearts and inseparable. Both graduated high school in 1954. Shirley went on to attend Henderson State Teachers College in Arkadelphia and majored in home economics. They married in 1956. Shirley was a career homemaker and Calvin went on to become a doctor of radiology. They eventually settled in northwest Arkansas and lived in Fort Smith and Van Buren for over 40 years. She was a doting wife, mother and grandmother and a one-of-a-kind cook, entertainer and seamstress. She was also a dedicated volunteer in her community, spending many hours volunteering with the local PTA, Boy Scouts, art center and symphony. She was a devoted Sparks Guild member and a member of First Christian Church in Murfreesboro.
Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Cassady Robbins and Joseph Richard Robbins, of Texarkana, Texas. She is also survived by her two grandchildren and their spouses: granddaughter, Nicole Robbins Elder and her husband Christopher Elder of Texarkana and grandson Stephen Robbins and his wife Madeline Campbell Robbins of Ruston, La. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Liam, Lana, Lily and Luke Elder of Texarkana. Also surviving is a sister, Glenda Terrell Ashley of Sherwood; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann Terrell Easley and Melvin Easley of Columbus, Miss.; a favorite aunt, Dorothy Dillard of Wake Village, Texas; and a number of cousins.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, with a family burial service to follow at County Line Cemetery in Nashville, Ark. Arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to First Christian Church, Hospice of Texarkana or the .
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019