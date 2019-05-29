|
Shirley Collins
Shirley Ann Collins was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Tucker, Okla., to Fred and Ona Bell (Shehorn) Harper and passed away May 27, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 74.
She is survived by her children, Trinka Blankenship, Anthony Collins, Brett Collins and wife Stacy, Mike Hayes and wife Lisa and Pam Hayes; sister, Francis Dees; brothers, Elmer Harper, Junior Harper, Robert "Pig" Harper and Jerry Harper; grandchildren, Lee Blankenship and wife Abbey, Linzy Wylie and husband Caleb, LinLee Blankenship, Lily Blankenship, Arron Collins and wife Haley, Garrett Collins, Austin Collins, Neal Hayes, Brittany McLauglin and husband Tyler, T.J. Hayes and wife LeiLani, Hayley Baxter and husband Shawn and Hunter Baxter; great-grandchildren, JayLah Collins, Brett Lee Ryder Collins, Cole Blankenship, Clay Blankenship, Addie McLaughlin, Allie McLaughlin, Hayes McLaughlin, Hadleigh Hayes, Cannon Hayes, Jett Hayes and Easton Hayes; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and loved ones.
Shirley retired from Planters Peanuts, was a Spiro Future Farmers of America supporter and active in Spiro Little League. She loved to fish.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Cleo Collins and H.B. Hayes; sisters, Dorothy Lovell and Carol Evans; and brothers, David Harper and Billy Harper.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with the Revs. Josh McElyea and Bryan Fouts officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019