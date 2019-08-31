|
|
Shirley Dunn
Shirley Ann Stevenson Dunn, 80, of Elizabeth City, N.C., passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born Oct. 6, 1938, in Houston to the late Vincent Avery Stevenson and Josephine Traina Stevenson. She was a certified nursing assistant, having worked in hospitals and at Dare County Social Services. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Pinckney Dunn; two sons, David Michael Williams Jr. (Stephanie) of Downington, Pa., and Tarmey Allen Williams of Chesapeake, Va.; two stepdaughters, Joy Renee Jolley of Mansfield and Necole Albritton of Oklahoma City; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Johanna Bates; and a brother, Carl Jo Stevenson.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Midland, officiated by the Rev. Walter Dunn.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 1, 2019