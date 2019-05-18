Home

Shirley Faulkner Obituary
Shirley Faulkner
Shirley Faulkner passed away May 17, 2019. She was born in Kibler on March 15, 1940.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Faulkner; brother, Paul Newton; sister, Joyce Newton; and stepdaughters, Patsy Hayes and Carolyn Jacobs.
She is survived by her son, Steven Faulkner and wife Sharon of Greenwood, Kenneth Faulkner of Fort Smith; her stepson, Billy Faulkner and wife Shirley of Greenwood; her brothers, Delmer Newton and wife Georgia of Choctaw, Okla., and James Newton of Alma; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22,2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with Pastor Paul Newton officiating.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2019
