Shirley Faulkner
Shirley Faulkner passed away May 17, 2019. She was born in Kibler on March 15, 1940.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Faulkner; brother, Paul Newton; sister, Joyce Newton; and stepdaughters, Patsy Hayes and Carolyn Jacobs.
She is survived by her son, Steven Faulkner and wife Sharon of Greenwood, Kenneth Faulkner of Fort Smith; her stepson, Billy Faulkner and wife Shirley of Greenwood; her brothers, Delmer Newton and wife Georgia of Choctaw, Okla., and James Newton of Alma; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22,2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with Pastor Paul Newton officiating.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2019