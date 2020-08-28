Shirley Goodman
Shirley "Kay" Goodman, 85, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Aug. 25, 2020, at her daughter's home in Lavaca. She was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Fort Smith to Thomas Ward and Kathleen Smedley.
Kay lived her life faithfully serving her Lord Jesus with everything she had. She served in many ministry capacities at Oak Cliff Baptist Church, where she was a member. She was a great encourager, a prayer warrior and she shared the love of Christ with everyone she came in contact with. Her ability to love without judgement or reservation often opened the door for her to speak truth into peoples' lives. Her family extended far beyond blood and she was always inviting people to call her "Granny." She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but what joy there is in knowing she is now face-to-face with her beloved Savior.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, L.C. Goodman; a sister, Patricia Mills; and a daughter, Kathy Crane.
She is survived by three children, Pat Flowers and husband Ken of Mountain Home, Jim Goodman and wife Bonita of Ward and Sue Almond and husband Steve of Lavaca; a son-in-law, Larry Crane of Lavaca; a brother, Hon John Ward and wife Kerry of North Little Rock; a sister, Lora Golebiewski of Broken Arrow, Okla.; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Kirk, Samantha Porbeck, Frances Johnson, Brian Crane, Caroline Odle, Blake Almond, London Merrill and Julianne Bowen; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A brief graveside service will be at noon Monday, Aug. 31 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Steve Almond, Jim Goodman, Larry Crane, Blake Almond, Daniel Merrill and Andrew Bowen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214; or Oak Cliff Baptist Church, 3701 Gary St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
.