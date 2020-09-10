1/1
Shirley Hacker
1936 - 2020
Shirley Ann Hacker, 83, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on Sept. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 20, 1936, to Ann Bynum and George Roberts. She married Joe Bill Hacker on Aug. 29, 1953.
Shirley was a grateful believer in Jesus Christ. She gave generously and selflessly, with her whole heart and great joy to all who knew her and even those who didn't, never expecting anything in return. She lived out the command to love as Jesus did. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to sew and a great bargain. She loved her family dearly and Patty's cooking, especially during the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Johnny Hacker; and a great-great-grandson, Tristan.
She is survived by two sisters, Emma Ramirez of San Antonio and Shelia King and husband of Rudy; a daughter, Cathy Hacker of Fort Smith; two sons, Joe David of the home and Mitch Hacker of Oklahoma City; four granddaughters, Samara Hackworth of Phoenix, Aimee Flores and husband Mike of Oklahoma City, Quinda Lane and husband Josh of Alma and Jessie Gossett and husband Tim of Greenland; 10 great-grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Smith with interment at Blue Mountain Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Tim Gossett, Diego Lane, Garrett Gossett, Mike Flores, Josh Lane, Gabriel Wood and Tyler Deal.
Honorary pallbearers are James Hackworth and David Easley.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
September 10, 2020
Prayers for the family. Aunt Sheryl will be missed , loved her dearly.
Jewell godfrey
Family
