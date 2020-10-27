1/1
Shirley Haley
Shirley Ann Haley, 78, of Magazine passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 25, 1941, in Pawnee, Okla., to Robert William and Sylvia Agnes (Graham) Daugherty.
She was a loving mother and housewife and a former member of Women of the Moose Lodge. She loved fishing. bird-watching and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Dean Haley; three brothers, Larry, Morgan and Pee Wee Daugherty; a stepdaughter, Dianne Warren; and a grandchild, Christopher Weaver.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Davis and Darrell Davis (Julie), both of Key Largo, Fla.; a daughter, Toni Strait (Gary) of Crawfordville, Fla.; three brothers, Danny and Jerry Daugherty, both of Magazine, and Jim Daugherty of Booneville; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
