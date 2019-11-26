|
|
Shirley Hamilton
Shirley Marie (Bell) Hamilton, 85, of Poteau passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Spiro. She was a homemaker and a member of Order of the Eastern Star — Liberty Chapter in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, M.C. Hamilton; a son, Robert Hamilton of Greenwood; a daughter, Sherri Daniel of Poteau; a brother, Stanley Bell of Front Royal, Va.; two sisters, Eva Hodge of Sedro-Woolley, Wash., and Judith Hodge of Sacramento, Calif.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with inurnment at Bloodsworth Cemetery in the Tate community.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 29, 2019