Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Helmert

Shirley Mary Helmert, 78, of Fayetteville died Sept. 9, 2020, in Fayetteville.

Graveside service will be at noon Monday at Houston Cemetery in Alix, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Estep, Ora Williams and Kim Blackburn; a son, John Blackburn; three sisters, Debbie Malave, Camille Aquino and Ora Vargas; a brother, Bobby Wetherington; 13 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store