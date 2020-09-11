1/
Shirley Helmert
1941 - 2020-09-09
Shirley Helmert
Shirley Mary Helmert, 78, of Fayetteville died Sept. 9, 2020, in Fayetteville.
Graveside service will be at noon Monday at Houston Cemetery in Alix, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Estep, Ora Williams and Kim Blackburn; a son, John Blackburn; three sisters, Debbie Malave, Camille Aquino and Ora Vargas; a brother, Bobby Wetherington; 13 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
