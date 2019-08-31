|
|
Shirley Kish
Shirley Ann Kish, 72, of Pocola passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Pocola. Shirley was born June 3, 1947, in Stigler to Floyd Shirley and Juanita (Ledbetter) Scoggins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Juanima Cummings; and her brother James Scoggins.
Survivors include her husband, Richard of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Keri and David Michael Rathbun of Greenwood and Traci and James Adam Holland of Rogers; grandchildren, Brinnon Michael and Ethan Charles Rathbun, James Haden and Heaven Destiny Holland; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Southside Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith with interment to follow at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Mike Rathbun, Adam Holland, Haden Holland, Brinnon Rathbun, Ethan Rathbun and Chris Cummings.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Pocola.
