Shirley Lovett
Shirley Louise Lovett, 83, of Alma, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at a local hospital. She was the owner/operator of Unique Florist in Alma and a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Alma. She was born June 1, 1935m in Marshfield, Mo., to the late Ivy and Lena (Andrews) Dameron.
Shirley was also preceded in death by a son, Andy Boyd, two sisters and two brothers.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur "Buck" D. Lovett of the home; two daughters, Cindy England and husband Dennis of Sallisaw and Jane Sparks and husband Marc of Dallas; one son, Art Lovett and wife Renee of Little Rock; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many more family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Art Lovett, Craig Osburn, Josh Osburn, Andrew Osburn, Anthony Reynolds and Jacob Reynolds.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2019